Biratnagar downscales budget for new fiscal

BIRATNAGAR, JUNE 24
Biratnagar metropolis has presented its estimated budget of 3.378 billion rupees for the upcoming fiscal 2020-21.
As per the budget made public by Deputy Mayor Indira Karki at the sixth municipal assembly today, the sub-metropolis is expected to earn 890 million rupees in internal revenue in the next fiscal.
The expected income increase for the next fiscal is 300 million rupees from the municipality‘s income of Rs 590 this fiscal.
Similarly, the metropolis is expected to receive 768.2 million rupees from the national and provincial governments under revenue distribution and an additional 380 million rupees from financial equalisation from both governments.
Likewise, the metropolis is expected to receive 1.0219 billion rupees as conditional grant from both federal and provincial governments.
Further, it is expected to receive 160 million rupees from both governments under a special grant programme.
The metropolis has allocated 341.95 million rupees from its income for administrative expenses for the next fiscal, while the amount allocated for social security stands at 360 million rupees. It has allocated 1.7179 rupees for physical infrastructure and other capital expenditure.
The metropolis had presented a budget worth 5.9 billion rupees for the current fiscal.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 25, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
NEW DELHI, JUNE 23 Amid growing calls for a boycott of Chinese goods after a clash on the border in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, India’s government instructed sellers to declare the country of origin for goods and services purchased via a state-run online portal. The government anno Read More...
KATHMANDU: President Bidya Devi Bhandari is holding discussions with top leaders of different political parties on contemporary issues at the Office of the President in Shital Niwas today. President Bhandari will be discussing on issues including prevention and control of COVID-19, constitution a Read More...
DAMAULI: A 49-year-old man who was staying at a quarantine facility at Chandra Jyoti Secondary School in Ghiring Rural Municipality-3 of Tanahun district died by suicide, yesterday. The deceased, a resident of Gairathok in the rural municipality, was found hanging on Tuesday night, informed Krish Read More...
At least 9,282,875 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 476,368 have died, a Reuters tally showed. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS At least 2,357,045 cases of the highly contagious novel coronavirus have been reported in the United States and its territori Read More...
MOSCOW: The Arctic is feverish and on fire — at least parts of it are. And that’s got scientists worried about what it means for the rest of the world. The thermometer hit a likely record of 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in the Russian Arctic town of Verkhoyansk on Saturday, Read More...
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: A Saudi official said Tuesday that the hajj pilgrimage, which usually draws up to 2.5 million Muslims from all over the world, will only see at the most a few thousand pilgrims next month due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. The kingdom's Hajj Minister Read More...
It is known a fact today that the emergence and subsequent outbreak of the coronavirus infection globally has smashed each and every sector of the world economy. The International Monetary Fund and World Bank have projected a -3 percent to -5.2 percent contraction in world GDP in 2020, far worse tha Read More...
Four-times Olympic champion Mo Farah says he is targeting the one-hour world record at the AG Memorial Van Damme meet in Brussels on September 4, as he returns to the track for the first time since switching to road racing in 2017. Athletes try to cover as much distance as possible in one hou Read More...