Birgunj man dies on Tuesday, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll advances to 43

KATHMANDU: A 70-year-old male from Maisthan in Birgunj of Parsa district has succumbed to COVID-19 during the course of treatment, on Tuesday evening.
He had been admitted to the Special Corona Temporary Hospital, under Narayani Hospital, in Birgunj.
On Monday, he was admitted to Advance Hospital following complications in his breathing. However, he was referred to the Gandak-based temporary hospital the same evening on suspicion of having contracted the disease. His RT-PCR test result came positive for the virus post demise.
With this, the national COVID-19 death toll has advanced to 43.
17 new cases identified in Birgunj
Meanwhile, 17 new coronavirus cases were identified in Birgunj on Wednesday night, including doctors, health workers, and patients undergoing treatment in private hospitals, informed Parsa’s Assistant Chief District Officer Lalit Kumar Basnet.
Among them, two are doctors and two are patients receiving treatment.
The infected persons are aged between 15 and 85 years, among whom 13 are males and four are females.
Their swab samples were collected for PCR testing on July 21.
KATHMANDU: Nepal has recorded two more COVID-19 related deaths today, taking the nationwide death-toll from the disease to 42. According to the Ministry of Health and Population, a 60-year-old male from Janakpur Sub-Metropolitan City in Dhanusha district passed away on Tuesday, July 21. He had Read More...
KATHMANDU: The price of gold has reached a new high with a single day increase of Rs 1,300 per tola in the domestic market. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers' Association, the price of fine gold in the domestic market increased from Rs 92,700 per tola to Rs 94,000 per t Read More...
KATHMANDU:Â Nepalâ€™s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and governmentâ€™s response to the health crisis. As of today, 327,614 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, Read More...
KATHMANDU: Artistes and bands including Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, BTS, Usher, among others are set to headline the 10th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Festival that will be held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic. It will be available for online streaming on the iHeartRadio stations or th Read More...
MANCHESTER: Jofra Archer received racist abuse on social media after breaching biosecurity protocols and being dropped by England and said he was struggling for motivation ahead of the third test against the West Indies on Friday. The fast bowler has passed on details of the abuse to the EnglishÂ Read More...
KATHMANDU: Indian superstar Rajinikanth has driven a Lamborghini wearing a face mask â€” and a picture of the same has gone viral on social media. The actor is seen dressed in a plain white attire and a white mask behind the wheel of the Lamborghini. And the fans of the superstar have launched Read More...
LAMJUNG: Nineteen houses have been swept away by the landslide in Marsyangdi Rural Municipality-3 of Lamjung district, on Wednesday morning. The unpredictable landslide has put the village of Tarapu Pallotari in danger as 61 of 80 houses in the village are under high-risk. According to Deputy Read More...