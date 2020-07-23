Birgunj man dies on Tuesday, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll advances to 43

KATHMANDU: A man of Maisthan in Parsa district died of Covid-19 during course of treatment in Gandak Hospital, Birgunj, on Tuesday evening. He was in his late sixties.
With this, national COVID-19 death toll has advanced to 43.
He was admitted to Advance Hospital following complications in his breathing, on Monday.
However, he was referred to Gandak-based Temporary Covid Hospital on suspicion of having contracted Covid-19 on the same evening.
His RT-PCR test result came positive for the virus post demise.
17 new cases identified in Birgunj
Meanwhile, 17 new Covid cases were identified in Birgunj on Wednesday night, including doctors, health workers, and patients undergoing treatment in private hospitals , informed Parsa Assistant Chief District Officer Lalit Kumar Basnet.
Among them, two are doctors and two are patients receiving treatment.
The infected are aged 15-85 years among whom 13 males and four are females.
Their swab samples were collected for PCR testing on July 21.
