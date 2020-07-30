Birgunj Mayor Vijay Sarawagi tests positive for Covid-19

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Mayor of Birgunj Metropolitan City Vijay Sarawagi has tested positive for Covid-19.

Sarawagi shared the news of his diagnosis through a Facebook status posted on Thursday evening.

“I have been diagnosed with Covid-19 while engaging in efforts to contain the spread of the virus in Birgunj, which already is unfortunately in the community transmission stage,” Mayor Sarawagi stated in the post.

Sarawagi further commented that his health is in a normal condition and he hopes to recover soon and get back to his work.

The Mayor, however, made an appeal to the Federal and Provincial governments to map out a concrete plan to contain the spread of the contagion in Birgunj as things have, according to him, gone out of hands of local level authorities.

There has been a spike in number of daily cases in Birgunj during recent times after experiencing a downward spiral prior to the resurgence.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook