Birgunj witnesses two more COVID-19 fatalities; 117 fresh cases reported in Parsa, Bara

BIRGUNJ: Two more persons diagnosed with coronavirus infection have died from the disease in Birgunj, Parsa, confirmed the District Administration Office.
The deceased have been identified as an 84-year-old elderly male, and another man, aged 57, permanent residents of Birgunj Metropolitan City-4 and 13 respectively.
The 84-year-old deceased had been undergoing treatment at Gandak COVID-19 temporary hospital since August 11, where he breathed his last at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while under treatment, on Tuesday night, according to the hospital.
In the same manner, another patient who had been admitted in the semi isolation ward of Narayani Hospital on Tuesday following respiratory complications, died at the hands of the highly contagious infection. The person was diagnosed with COVID-19 post his demise.
With this recent addition of fatalities, death-toll in Parsa has now reached 23.
It has been learnt that as many as 117 fresh cases of the novel infection — including 109 from Parsa and eight from Bara — have been reported.
