RM Chair held in murder case after 13 years

Bara, December 22

Bara police today arrested Bishrampur Rural Municipality Chair Amirilal Raut Bhedihar, 47, to execute a court order on a murder case of 13 years ago.

Bara District Court had convicted Raut on 14 September 2006. The court had slapped him a fine of Rs 2,000 and a sentence of 29 days. He reportedly hit and killed a pedestrian, Hasiyadevi Chaudhary.

A police team deployed from Prasauni Area Police Office had held Bhedihar and produced him before the court. “With the court diktat, Bhedihar was sent to Birgunj Prison today,” said Bara Police Chief SP Bikashraj Khanal.

Hasiyadevi Chaudhary, 65, was killed when the motorbike Bhedihar was riding hit her at Simara Bazaar on 10 February 2006. Since the court verdict, Bhedihar had absconded in the last local level polls. Bhehedihar was elected chair of Bishrampur Rural Municipality from then Madhesi Janaadhikar Forum Loktantrik Party.

A version of this article appears in print on December 23, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

