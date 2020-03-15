Black marketers face action: Minister Bhatta

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supply Lekharaj Bhatta has said those fomenting black-marketing taking advantage of the COVID-19 fear would face stringent action.

However, market monitoring has been intensified, he said at a programme organised on the occasion of the World Consumers’ Rights Day today.

“Even consumers need to be aware of the situation. We need to stop blaming each other but work in cooperation to foil the black marketing and ensure consumers’ rights,” Minister Bhatta stressed, adding if the people from all sides become aware and work together, it helps to promote fair marketing.

The World Consumers’ Rights Day is marked every year on March 15.

