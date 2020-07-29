Blood bank in Bajura operational only on paper

Prakash Singh

BAJURA: The blood bank established in 2017 by Nepal Red Cross Society in Bajura district is operational only in paper.

The then District Development Committee, Bajura had allocated Rs 1,500,000 from Sansad Bikas Kosh for the establishment of a blood bank and channeled the fund to Red Cross Society’s district office in 2016. Following this, the Red Cross Society, Bajura established the blood bank in 2017.

However, the blood bank has yet to provide any kind of services in the district.

The provincial government in 2019 had provided refrigeration equipment to the society to start the service. Furthermore, the Sansad Bikas Kosh again allocated Rs 1,000,000 for the blood bank while District Health Office, Bajura allocated Rs 300,000. But, the blood bank has still not come into operation.

According to Dipak Shah of Nepal Red Cross Society, Bajura, Rs 500,000 have been used for the repair of the building and other equipment have been purchased from the remaining amount to operate the blood bank before July this year. However, transportation of the equipment has been delayed owing to the lockdown, Shah claimed while adding that the operation will start before Dashain.

People have been suffering from the lack of a blood bank in the district. Although there are two emergency blood transfusion centres — District Health Office and Tate Health Post — lack of blood donors during the time of emergencies has brought suffering to the patients.

Even if a donor is found, there is the issue of matching blood group which can further delay the process of treatment during emergency, informed Dr Rup Chandra Bishwakarma, Chief of Bajura Hospital.

