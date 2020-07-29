Blood bank in Bajura operational only on paper

BAJURA: The blood bank established in 2017 by Nepal Red Cross Society in Bajura district is operational only in paper.
The then District Development Committee, Bajura had allocated Rs 1,500,000 from Sansad Bikas Kosh for the establishment of a blood bank and channeled the fund to Red Cross Society’s district office in 2016. Following this, the Red Cross Society, Bajura established the blood bank in 2017.
However, the blood bank has yet to provide any kind of services in the district.
The provincial government in 2019 had provided refrigeration equipment to the society to start the service. Furthermore, the Sansad Bikas Kosh again allocated Rs 1,000,000 for the blood bank while District Health Office, Bajura allocated Rs 300,000. But, the blood bank has still not come into operation.
According to Dipak Shah of Nepal Red Cross Society, Bajura, Rs 500,000 have been used for the repair of the building and other equipment have been purchased from the remaining amount to operate the blood bank before July this year. However, transportation of the equipment has been delayed owing to the lockdown, Shah claimed while adding that the operation will start before Dashain.
People have been suffering from the lack of a blood bank in the district. Although there are two emergency blood transfusion centres — District Health Office and Tate Health Post — lack of blood donors during the time of emergencies has brought suffering to the patients.
Even if a donor is found, there is the issue of matching blood group which can further delay the process of treatment during emergency, informed Dr Rup Chandra Bishwakarma, Chief of Bajura Hospital.
MANCHESTER: Stuart Broad grabbed his 500th test wicket to set England on their way to a resounding 269 run win over West Indies in the third and final test at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Broad joined an elite club, finishing with match figures of 10-67, as the West Indies were bowled out for 129 Read More...
DHANGADHI: Bodies of two persons who had gone missing since today morning in the landslide that swept through Duhu Rural Municipality-3 of Darchula district have been recovered. The deceased have been identified as Ram Dutta Joshi, 50, and his wife Indra Joshi, 45, of the rural municipality. B Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has slammed trolls that say 'I hope you die with this Covid' in an open letter he wrote from the COVID-19 ward in a Mumbai hospital. The enraged Big B took to his blog to pen the note to anonymous trolls who have been wishing his death due to the nov Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 28 Rift between the co-chairs of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) deepened further today, as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli unilaterally postponed the scheduled meeting of the party’s Standing Committee. The rival faction led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal and senior leader Madhav Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 28 Anomalies in the Agro Enterprise Centre — the agriculture wing of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry — have once again resurfaced as the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority has initiated a probe into financial transactions made b Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 28 The new Tourism Act that was recently drafted by the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation has been submitted to the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs for further discussions before it is approved. However, the trekking guides are not very happy wi Read More...
MILAN: Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez came off the bench to score an impressive solo goal and complete a 2-0 win over Napoli which kept his side second in Serie A on Tuesday. Inter, who gained some revenge for their Coppa Italia semi-final defeat by Gennaro Gattuso's side, took the f Read More...
Kathmandu, July 28 Nepal Police confiscated a large amount of gold and gold-coated silver, along with two pistols, from Kamaladi, this morning. The incident unfolded when some officials of the Metropolitan Police Circle, Durbar Marg, were on regular patrol in Krishna Pauroti area. During a Read More...