SINDHUPALCHOWK: Bodies of all eight people who had gone missing in a landslide that occurred in Melamchi Municipality of Sindhupalchok district on Sunday night have been recovered today.
Police Inspector Phal Bahadur Tamang at Meamchi-based Area Police Office said that seven of the deceased were the residents of Birgunj Metropolis while one is an Indian national.
The deceased have been identified as Rajendra Chaurasiya (42), Pradeep Chaurasiya (35), Bikram Thing (25), Man Bahadur Rumba (23), Siman Ghalan (20), Shiva Balak Dhami (21), and Soman Lama (17) — all residents of Birgunj — and an Indian citizen Rajendra Chaudhary.
Another person injured in the landslide has been identified as Baru Sah who is also an Indian national. He has been airlifted to HAMS Hospital from Melamchi Primary Health Centre for further treatment.
In a separate incident, a couple died when a house was buried by landslide at Baruwa in Panchpokhari Thangpal Rural Municipality-2 in the district.
The deceased have been identified as Yagya Bahadur Chhetri Banjara (40) and his wife Laxmi Chhetri Banjara (40) said Ward Chairperson Pasang Lama.
The landslide that occurred on Sunday night has incurred huge losses in ward no 1, 2, 3, 6, 7 and 8 of the rural municipality.
Meanwhile, Nepal Overseas Chinese Business Association has donated mattresses worth Rs 350,000 to flood victims of Bhotekoshi Rural Municipality in the district
