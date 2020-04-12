Bodies of Nepalis stranded in UAE due to lockdown

Himalayan News Service

Khotang, April 11

As many as 11 bodies of Nepalis are stuck in the UAE due to the halt of air service. One among them is the body of Sudip Tamang, 22, of Aaiselukharka in Khotang. His body could not be brought to Nepal from the United Arab Emirates due to halt of international flights following the COVID-19 spread.

Tamang, who went to UAE on visit visa, died on March 13. The body has been kept at Rashidiya Hospital, Dubai. The hospital report revealed that Tamang died of heart attack. Chairman of Khotang Sewa Samaj UAE Himal Gurung said they got the information about the incident only after the government imposed nationwide lockdown. He added that the body could not be sent to Nepal during the lockdown.

Nepali migrant workers in UAE said Nepali Embassy there could not help in sending the body to Nepal as Tamang was not working at any company. A worker, Hiradhan Chamling said they would have to carry out the final rites in UAE as there was no possibility of the lockdown being lifting anytime soon.

Tamang was the only son in the family and his family had been waiting for his body. Chamling said family members of Tamang had been requesting him to send the body to Nepal.

