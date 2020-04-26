Rup Narayan Dhakal

POKHARA: Bodies of two Korean trekkers, that had been missing in an avalanche, were found on the bank of a river in Annapurna Rural Municipality of Kaski district, on Saturday.

Four Korean trekkers and three Nepali guides and porters were trekking along Annapurna Base Camp (ABC) route when a wall of snow hit them, as they went missing near the Hinku Cave Area, on January 17.

The bodies were found on the bank of Modi river below the incident site, informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Raj Kumar KC, spokesperson at the District Police Office.

A team of Nepal Police, local tourism entrepreneurs, and staffs of Annapurna Conservation Area Project recovered the bodies.

It has been reported that a helicopter will be sent to bring back the bodies to Pokhara, which would then be sent to Kathmandu and handed over to the families after completing due procedures.

Search will continue for two other missing Koreans and a Nepali guide, informed Kaski Police. Bodies of two Nepalis have already been recovered from the area.

The frequent avalanches and deep snow have made it difficult to continue the rescue operation.

On Saturday, search teams looking for the South Koreans had found the frozen corpse of one their Nepali guides.

