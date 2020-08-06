Body left to rot in hope of resurrection

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Share Now:











TIKAPUR, AUGUST 5

“Religious belief of bringing the dead back to life” has allowed a dead body to rot. The mortal remains of a man of Tikapur-1 of Kailali district started stinking after a pastor in the locality assured the family of the deceased that the deceased would resurrect with his prayers and rituals.

Moti Ram Dagaura died recently. Dagaura was suffering from heart problems and he died at home after being discharged from a hospital in Kohalpur.

Following his death, he was taken to a pastor named Dipak Chaudhary in the area in the hope of bringing him back to life, said the deceased’s son Ishwor.

The body was kept in the house of the pastor for five days and the pastor started performing rituals with the belief that he would resurrect the dead.

“I had the belief that my father would come back to life after seven days after the rituals performed by the pastor,” he said.

However, the incident came to light after local people reported about it to the police as the body kept in the pastor’s house started stinking. Soon, a team from Tikapur area police office, reached the incident site.

The pastor admitted that he had kept Dagaura’s body of in his house with the hope of bringing him back to life with the power of his prayers. “I had the hope that the dead would come back to life as I had cured the wounds of a man from Tikapur Municipality with my prayers,” he said.

He said that he went to the house of his neighbour after the body started stinking.

The body has started rotting and it has been taken to Tikapur Hospital for post-mortem, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Madhu Sudan Neupane.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 6, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook