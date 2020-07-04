Body of a girl found in Dhanusha’s field; rape-murder suspected

JANAKPURDHAM: Police on Friday found the body of the girl who had gone missing since Wednesday in Janakpurdham Sub-Metropolitan City-21 of Dhanusha district.
The deceased has been identified as 11-year-old Kanchan Panjiyar of Kurtha.
When the girl, who had gone to herd a buffalo in the field, did not return home until the evening, her family members started searching for her. They also informed the police, after which a search operation was launched to find the girl.
The body of the girl was found at a distance of one kilometre from her home on the bank of Dudhmati River, on Friday. Locals who came across the body informed police and the girl’s family. Subsequently, police reached the site and cordoned off the area before sending the body to Janakpur-based Provincial Hospital.
Preliminary investigation points that the girl may have been murdered after being raped as she was found partially unclothed, said police. However, Dhanusha District Police Chief, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rameshwar Karki said they were yet to ascertain this possibility. It can only be confirmed after the autopsy report comes out.
Local residents have demanded a proper investigation and stringent action against the culprit(s).
DHANKUTA, JULY 2 As there is no bridge over the Tamor River, locals of Sadamtar in Chaubise Rural Municipality and Teliya in Chhathar Rural Municipality, Dhankuta, are risking their lives while crossing the river. According to Chhathar Rural Municipality Ward 5 Chair Tek Bahadur Tamang, people Read More...
POKHARA, JULY 2 Gandaki Province Public Accounts Committee President Kumar Khadka has declared he will be donating part of his facilities to the Corona Fund in the province. He made the announcement while tabling a protest notice on the bill tabled at the PA meeting proposing facilities for th Read More...
BAJURA, JULY 2 Six members of a family, who had lived in India for the last 24 years, returned to their hometown in Badimalika Municipality, Bajura, after the COVID-19 crisis affected their lives in India. Kalamati Damai, along with her ill husband and other family members returned to Majhigau Read More...
KATHMANDU: Amid the internal strife within ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP), the two co-chairs KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal held a meeting in Baluwatar on Friday. The NCP (NCP)'s standing committee meeting on Thursday had decided to postpone the meeting till Saturday to let the two co-c Read More...
The United States reported more than 55,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the largest daily increase any country has ever reported, according to a Reuters tally. A surge in coronavirus cases across the United States over the past week has put President Donald Trump's handling of the c Read More...
HPAKANT, MYANMAR: At least 162 people were killed Thursday in a landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar, the worst in a series of deadly accidents at such sites in recent years that critics blame on the government's failure to take action against unsafe conditions. The Myanmar Fire Service D Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 2 The bull run witnessed in the share market came to a screeching halt today due to fears that the Department of Money Laundering Investigation (DoMLI) might start an investigation into the money being invested in the secondary market. Consequently, the Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse Read More...
SIOUX FALLS, SD: US President Donald Trump will begin his Independence Day weekend on Friday with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore before a crowd of thousands, but even in a part of the country where many remain supportive of the president, the event has drawn controversy and prote Read More...