Explosion in municipal office in Udayapur on Sunday

Shyam Rai

GAIGHAT: An explosive device went off at the help desk area of the Tapli Municipality office in Udayapur at 1.30 am on Sunday.

The explosion damaged the administrative office, accountant’s office and deputy chair’s office. The equipment in the offices such as computer, printers, cabinets, sofas were also damaged in the incident, informed Chair of the municipality, Udhdhab Singh Thapa.

Police found another bomb before explosion at the entrance gate. According to Superintendent of District Police Office, Bhim Bahadur Dahal, a team from Nepal Army has been assigned for the disposal of the device.

No groups or individual have claimed responsibility for the action, however, police suspect that the act was carried out by Nepal Communist Party (Biplav) group.

SP Dahal said that a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police from Area Police Office, Katari, has been deployed for further investigation.

