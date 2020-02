Prakash Singh

BAJURA: An unknown group found a pressure cooker bomb in PeaceWin’s office, near District Police Office (DPO), Bajura, on Saturday morning. The Nepali Army has defused the bomb.

In the course of defusing the bomb, property worth Rs 800,000 has been lost. However, no casualties were reported.

The infrastructure of the office, as well as household things of a local, were damaged.

Meanwhile, Chief of DPO Bajura, Tanka Prasad Bhattarai, informed that the investigation for the culprit is underway.

