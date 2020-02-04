Books travel to schools in Dhading

Keshav Adhikari

DHADING: For the first time in the district, book-bus– a mobile library or a library on wheels — is being operated with an aim to promote and help develop reading culture in various schools and communities.

The programme is supported by the US Embassy in Nepal in a bid to strengthen educational and cultural planning management services. The bus library is scheduled to roll around Dhading for three weeks.

In a bid to facilitate students’ access to reading materials, Adarsha Secondary school, Gajuri, Bageshwati secondary school, Baireni and Satyawati secondary school, Adamghat, along with locals from a nearby community will participate in the programme. Towards the end of the programme, the facilitators as well as the students will present art-work, stories, poems, and songs scheduled on Feb 17 and 18th.

Various information on education, technology, among others will be provided to readers, said Nisha Karki, one of the members of bus library.

According to Rajan Prasad Adhikari, Principal of Bageshwati secondary school, Baireni, the initiative has lead to an enthusiastic participation of the students from community schools around. Books are available in English and Nepali.

Organizers said that the bus library has a stock of about 2,000 books, and is providing mobile library access to schools and communities in a creative way.

