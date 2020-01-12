BOPs established in Banke, Bardiya

Himalayan News Service

Nepalgunj, January 11

Border Outposts have been established in the Tarai districts of Banke and Bardiya. With this, as there are now six BOPs in Banke and five in Bardiya.

The government had decided to establish 114 BOPs across the country.

Armed Police Force Number 30 Battalion Bageshwori, Banke’s SP Dipak Adhikari said a BOP was established at Jayaspur of Nepalgunj sub-metropolis-16 in Banke yesterday. DIG Narayan Datta Poudel at APF Nepal Province 5 Bindabasini Bahini, Rupandehi inaugurated the BOP.

Speaking at the inauguration programme, DIG Poudel said the BOP would help control criminal activities, smuggling and increase border security.

At the programme, Banke Chief District Officer Kumar Bahadur Khadka said addition BOP at Jayaspur would help check illegal import and export.

SP Adhikari thanked all who helped to set up the BOP near the customs office in Nepalgunj.

Lieutenant Colonel at Bhairab Prasad Gaan Nakul Thapa and SP Bir Bahadur Oli at District Police Office, Banke, among others were present at the programme.

Similarly, another BOP was established at Gulariya Municipality of Bardiya. Province 5 APF DIG Narayan Datta Poudel, Chief District Officer Prem Lal Lamichhane, Mayor Muktinath Yadav of Gulariya Municipality jointly inaugurated the newly set-up border outpost.

APF 31 Number Battalion headquarters Gulariya Chief Yadav Bishowakarma said the BOP would help minimise criminal activities along the border areas. He said BOPs would also be established in Dhanaura of Madhuban Municipality, Badhiya Taal of Kanthapur, Thigharawa of Rajapur.

According to Bishwokarma, as many as eight BOPs will be established.

