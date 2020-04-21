Border points closed in Khotang

Khotang, April 20

All the border points in Khotang were closed for a week with effect from today after 12 persons tested positive for coronavirus in neighbouring Udayapur district.

The COVID-19 Control District Coordination Committee meeting yesterday decided to close the border points for a week and banned both exit from and entry into the district after Indian citizens with COV- ID-19 infection were found in Udayapur.

Chief of District Coordination Committee Babi Chamling said the decision to close the district borders was a precautionary and preventive measure against possible outbreak of COVID-19 in the district.

The meeting with the participation of chiefs of municipalities, chairs of rural municipalities, representatives of political parties, the administration, security departments, unions and organisations decided to keep the people in quarantine for 14 days if anybody was found infected at the border areas. The decision was also taken to prevent the entry of people from the bordering areas as number of infected persons was increasing.

Chief District Officer Shaligram Sharma Poudel said the border in Khotang and Udayapur districts had been completely locked for a week. He said supply of vegetables and food materials had also been banned.

