Border points tightened in Rautahat

Prabhat Kumar Jha

RAUTAHAT: Armed Police Force (APF) and Indian Seema Suraksha Bal (SSB) have increased their supervision and patrol in various areas occupying 32 kilometres of border area in Rautahat during all hours.

According to District Administration Office, Rautahat, there were five Border Outposts (BOP) already established in the area, in addition to which, six more forward bases as temporary posts have been installed at 37 border points. APF and SSB are assigned for picket duty to be carried out jointly, mobilising six vehicles for mobile duty.

Chief District Officer Basudev Ghimire informed that masks, gloves, goggles, boots, and sanitisers have been distributed to the on-duty APF personnel for their safety.

There have been three patients identified in Rautahat so far with coronavirus infection. Recently, a 19-year-old of Ishanath Municipality was identified.

