Border police in Nawalparasi rescue two Nepali girls held captive in India

PARASI: Two girls, who were taken captive in India for the past six months, were rescued on Thursday night.

A team of security personnel deployed from Border Police Post, Maheshpur of West Nawalparasi, rescued them from Kamtabazaar of Maharajgunj district in India, with the support of Maiti Nepal and Indian Police.

The rescued girls are sisters, the residence of Bardaghat in Nawalparasi. Acting on the complaint filed by their mother asking police to rescue her daughters, police rescued them and handed them over to the parents.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Birendra Thapa at the District Police Office, West Nawalparasi, said that further investigation into the case was underway. Thapa said, “Search for those involved in taking the girls as hostages is underway.”

Mother of the rescued girls said that a woman had taken them with herself in India, promising to provide good job in a shop but had given them physical, mental and financial torture and also taken captive there.

