Boulders worth Rs 10 million seized

BARA, SEPTEMBER 17

Nijgadh Municipality has seized boulders worth Rs 10 million from Bakaiya and Dhansar Khola rivers in Bara today.

The municipality seized the boulders collected from the restricted areas in two days. The municipality has continued its campaign of seizing illegal boulders.

Municipality staffers and security personnel seized 2,630.75 ghanmeter boulders from the Bakaiya River yesterday. Similarly, 10,176.70 ghanmeter boulders were seized from the Dhansar River on Tuesday.

Mayor Suresh Khanal, Deputy Mayor Lila Devi Lamichhane and security personnel reached the river banks to seize the boulders.

Engineer at the municipality Nabin Khanal said boulders worth Rs 10 million was seized within three days.

The team, along with technical staff, reached the area and seized the boulders in the presence of the respective ward chairman. Mayor Khanal said the boulders were seized as per the decision of the municipality.

Extraction of river related materials were banned when the monsoon season started.

River related materials were extracted in violation of the law. The boulders were to be supplied to Birgunj, Simara and Nijgadh through businessmen.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 18, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

