Boy killed in road accident in Dolakha

Gokaran Bhandari

DOLAKHA: A boy was killed on the spot when a bus hit him in Dolakha district today.

He is presumed to have been blocking the road with a rope, which is a ritual followed by children on the day of Mahashivaratri, to collect money for bonfire.

The bus (Ba 4 Kha 5809) was en route to Kathmandu from Singati, Dolakha when it hit 10-year-old Pujan Thami, of Kalinchowk Rural Municipality-9, Dolakha, District Police Office informed.

According to police, preliminary investigation showed that the boy tied the rope around his body to block the road and stop the bus. Local witnesses corroborated this by stating that the boy was killed stuck in the rope when the vehicle hit him.

Police have taken the bus driver into custody and rounded the vehicle for further investigation and action.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook