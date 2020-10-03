BPKIHS confirms one more death from coronavirus infection

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A woman from Sunsari district lost her life due to COVID-19 on Saturday. She died in the early morning at 4:30.

The 28-year–old woman from Inaruwa Municipality-4 tested positive for COVID-19 on September 24, the day she was admitted to the BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) in Dharan.

The patient did not have any long term diseases, the hospital stated.

Meanwhile, the hospital administration arranged for the final rites of the deceased as per the protocol.

