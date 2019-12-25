BP Koirala Memorial Planetarium to offer telescopic view of solar eclipse

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: The BP Koirala Memorial Planetarium, Observatory and Science Museum Development Board, Kirtipur has made arrangements to view the solar eclipse through telescope directly, starting from 8 am on Thursday.

Board officiating Executive Director Dr Sanat Kumar Sharma said arrangements have been made for directly observing the solar eclipse through telescope, with solar filters fitted in it, in a view to support cultivating scientific conscience and culture among the general public.

Similarly, Nepal Astronomical Society will also facilitate observation of the solar eclipse through telescope, available for the interested people at their office in Battisputali, Society President Suresh Bhattarai said.

As per the facts shared by the Board, the eclipse will be seen at 8.43 am in Kathmandu, at 8.38 am in Mahendranagar and at 8.48 am in Bhadrapur.

Likewise, the eclipse will reach its median time at 10.01 am in Kathmandu, at 9.52 am in Mahendranagar and at 9.59 am at Bhadrapur. The eclipse will end at 11.33 am in Kathmandu, at 11.19 am in Mahendranagar and at 11.27 am in Bhadrapur.

The solar eclipse in Nepal can be seen partially, in the form of penumbra only. It can also be seen in the form of a ring on a band of around 100 kilometres from some parts of the Earth, according to Sharma.

