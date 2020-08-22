BPKIHS confirms another Covid-19 death on Saturday

THT Online

DHARAN: A 67-year-old coronavirus infected man, who was undergoing treatment at BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS), died at 12:15 pm on Saturday.

The deceased, a resident of Dharan-15 in Sunsari district, had been admitted to the hospital on August 11 for fever, cough, and respiration related complications, stated Dr Nidesh Sapkota, spokesperson at the health facility. He tested positive for the virus on the same day.

He was admitted to BPKIHS after being referred there by ANFA quarantine facility in Dharan. The patient also had hypertension.

Body of the deceased will soon be handed over for final rites as per the safety regulations, informed the hospital.

