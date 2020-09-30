BPKIHS reports another Covid-19 death

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) reported another covid death on Wednesday.

A 39-year-old male from Rajbiraj-4 of Saptari succumbed to coronavirus infection at 3:10 am today morning. He was undergoing treatment in the ventilator in the Covid unit of the institute, informed Dr Nidesh Sapkota, Spokesperson at the BPKIHS.

The deceased was referred from Golden Hospital, Biratnagar after he showed Covid-19 symptoms like fever, cough, difficulty in breathing and was admitted to the covid hospital on September 26.

Hospital is preparing to perform the last rites of the deseased as per the health protocal, added Dr Sapkota.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook