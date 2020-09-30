Nepal | September 30, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Nepal > BPKIHS reports another Covid-19 death

BPKIHS reports another Covid-19 death

Published: September 30, 2020 10:40 am On: Nepal
THT Online
KATHMANDU: The Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) reported another covid death on Wednesday.

A 39-year-old male from Rajbiraj-4 of Saptari succumbed to coronavirus infection at 3:10 am today morning. He was undergoing treatment in the ventilator in the Covid unit of the institute, informed Dr Nidesh Sapkota, Spokesperson at the BPKIHS.

The deceased was referred from Golden Hospital, Biratnagar after he showed Covid-19 symptoms like fever, cough, difficulty in breathing and was admitted to the covid hospital on September 26.

Hospital is preparing to perform the last rites of the deseased as per the health protocal, added Dr Sapkota.

