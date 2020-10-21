BPKIHS reports another Covid-19 related fatality on Wednesday

KATHMANDU: The Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) reported one more Covid-19 related fatality on Wednesday.
The 55-year-old female from Gadhi-4 of Sunsari district succumbed to coronavirus infection at 9:00 pm on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at the Covid Hospital of BPKIHS, informed Dr Aashish Shrestha, spokesperson at the health facility. She was suffering from chronic hypertension.
She was transferred from BPKIHS where she was undergoing treatment to the Covid Hospital after she tested positive for the contagion.
The hospital is preparing to perform her last rites as per the prescribed safety protocol, added Dr Shrestha.
