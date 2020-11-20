BPKIHS reports one Covid-19 death on Friday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) reported one Covid-19 related fatality on Friday.

A 71-year-old female from Bode Barsain-3 in Saptari who was undergoing treatment at the Covid Hospital of the institute died at 8:30 pm on Thursday, informed BPKIHS information centre.

The deceased was a chronic patient of pneumonia.

The hospital is preparing for the last rites of the body as per the health guidelines, informed BPKIHS.

