BPKIHS reports three Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours

KATHMANDU: The Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences has reported three Covid-19 related fatalities on Thursday.

A 59-year-old male from Morang passed away at 3:00 am on Thursday, informed Dr Aashish Shrestha, Spokesperson at BPKIHS.

The deceased, after testing positive for Covid-19 on October 25, was admitted to the BPKIHS Covid-19 Hospital in Dharan. He was a patient of hypertension and Ischemic heart disease.

Similarly, a 23-year-old female of Rajbiraj-1 in Saptari district died at the Covid health facility of BPKIHS at 3:15 am today, according to Dr Shrestha.

The deceased had been transferred to Covid-19 Hospital on November 4 after testing positive for the contagion on November 3. She suffering from anemia, pancytopenia, hypothyroidism, and adult polycystic disease.

Likewise, a 65-year-old male of Rajbiraj-8 in Saptari district passed away at 8:00 am while undergoing treatment at the hospital. He was admitted at the Covid unit of the Institute on October 31.

The hospital is preparing for last rites of the deceased persons as per prescribed safety protocol, stated the hospital.

