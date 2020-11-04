BPKIHS reports two Covid-related deaths on Wednesday

KATHMANDU: The Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences has reported two Covid-19 related fatalities on Wednesday.
According to BPKIHS, a 61-year-old female of Dharan Sub-Metropolitan City-1 in Sunsari district passed away while undergoing treatment at the Covid Hospital of the Institute at 3:15 am today.
She was transferred from BPKIHS — where she was undergoing treatment — to Covid Hospital on October 21. She was a patient of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertension.
Similarly, a nine-year-old girl of Itahari Sub-Metropolitan City-6 in Sunsari district died at the Covid Hospital of BPKIHS at 3:25 am today, according to Dr Aashish Shrestha, Spokesperson at BPKIHS.
She was admitted to the health facility after testing positive for the contagion on November 2 and was later transferred to Covid Hospital on November 3. She suffering from an auto immune condition.
Preparation for the final rites of both the deceased is going on as per safety protocol, informed BPKIHS.
