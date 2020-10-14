BPKIHS reports two new Covid-19 related fatalities

KATHMANDU: The Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) reported two new Covid-19 related fatalities on Wednesday.
The 60-year-old female from Itahari Sub-Metropolitan City-6 of Sunsari succumbed to coronavirus infection at 4:00 pm on today while undergoing treatment at the emergency ward of the BPKIHS, informed Dr Aashish Shrestha, Spokesperson at the BPKIHS. She was suffering from chronic diabetes.
Similarly, the 37-year-old male of Belbari Municipality-10 of Morang district breathed his last while receiving treatment at the Covid Hospital at 6:45 pm on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at the Covid Hospital of the institute, added Dr Shrestha.
He was transferred to the Covid Hospital from the BPKIHS today itself after he tested positive for the contagion on October 7.
Hospital is preparing to perform their last rites as per the health protocol, added Dr Shrestha.
