BPKIHS reports two new Covid-19 related fatalities

KATHMANDU: The Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) reported two new Covid-19 related fatalities on Friday.
The 68-year-old male from Itahari Sub-Metropolitan City-6 of Sunsari succumbed to coronavirus infection at 12:30 am today while undergoing treatment at Covid Hospital of the institute, informed Dr Aashish Shrestha, Spokesperson at the BPKIHS.
Similarly, the 52-year-old male of Duhabi in Sunsari district breathed his last while receiving treatment at the Covid Hospital at 2:00 am today, added Dr Shrestha. He was suffering from chronic kidney disease (end-stage renal disease).
Both deceased who were undergoing treatment at the BPKIHS were later transferred to the Covid Hospital of the institute after they tested positive for the contagion.
Hospital is preparing to perform their last rites as per the health protocol, added Dr Shrestha.
DHULIKHEL, OCTOBER 7 The Security Printing Press Centre established at the Information Technology Park has started construction of physical infrastructure for security printing press at Panauti Municipality in Kavre. The government had decided to establish the security printing press at the IT Read More...
DAMAULI, OCTOBER 7 Locals have launched a stir against Tanahun Hydro Power Project saying that the project at Jhaputar of Rishing Rural Municipality had failed to meet their demands. Agitating locals said they had started the protest as it had not given jobs to locals. Furthermore, they sai Read More...
BAJURA, OCTOBER 7 Construction of a Bailey bridge over the Budhiganga River has not started in Badimalika Municipality, Bajura, even after months. The flood in the river had swept away the Bailey bridge along the Sanphe-Martadi road section at Jadang of the municipality some two months ago Read More...
KATHMANDU: Talks between the representatives of Government of Nepal (GoN) and that of Dr Govinda KC have begun, today. The dialogue between the orthopaedic surgeon's team and government commenced on the 25th day of fast unto death launched by Dr KC demanding reform in the medical education sector Read More...
KATHMANDU: Division Road Office Kathmandu is planning to construct disabled-friendly roads in various areas in the current fiscal year. Chief of Division Kuber Nepali shared that the task has been started in the vicinity of Singhadurbar. The division would construct a separate track for commut Read More...
KATHMANDU: A meeting between co-chairs of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal has begun at Baluwatar. The two are discussing several issues relevant to current affairs of the country at the meeting, a source said. Although the chairperson Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal's Covid-19 death toll has reached 590 on Thursday. The Ministry of Health reported that 12 additional deaths from coronavirus-infection had been registered in the last 24 hours. Of the 12 deceased individuals, their ages ranging from 39 to 92, four were females while eight we Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Thursday recorded highest cases of coronavirus infection on a single day after 4,364 people tested positive for the viral contagion. The freshly recorded infections in the last 24 hours have pushed the nationwide tally to 98,617. Among the new cases, 2,540 have been reported Read More...