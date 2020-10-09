BPKIHS reports two new Covid-19 related fatalities

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) reported two new Covid-19 related fatalities on Friday.

The 68-year-old male from Itahari Sub-Metropolitan City-6 of Sunsari succumbed to coronavirus infection at 12:30 am today while undergoing treatment at Covid Hospital of the institute, informed Dr Aashish Shrestha, Spokesperson at the BPKIHS.

Similarly, the 52-year-old male of Duhabi in Sunsari district breathed his last while receiving treatment at the Covid Hospital at 2:00 am today, added Dr Shrestha. He was suffering from chronic kidney disease (end-stage renal disease).

Both deceased who were undergoing treatment at the BPKIHS were later transferred to the Covid Hospital of the institute after they tested positive for the contagion.

Hospital is preparing to perform their last rites as per the health protocol, added Dr Shrestha.

