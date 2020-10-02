BPKMCH offers 380 million worth of free treatment to cancer patients

RATNANAGAR: BP Koirala Memorial Cancer Hospital (BPKMCH) has offered free treatment worth Rs 380 million in a period of one year, hospital data shows.
It has provided assistance worth Rs 201 million to blood cancer patients only with the financial assistance of The Max Foundation.
The Foundation has been supporting blood and intestine cancer patients with three different types of medicines since 2004.
At present, as many as 630 cancer patients have received the free medicines, said the hospital.
Likewise, the hospital provided free treatment worth Rs 160 million under the service to impoverished people.
The government has been providing Rs 100,000 to cancer patients from a poor family.
According to the hospital, it has provided free treatment worth Rs 1.6 million to senior citizens while Rs 16 million to children below 15.
Cancer patients from within the country and as far as India visit the hospital.
The executive director of BPKMCH, Dr Dej Kumar Gautam demanded an increment in grants for services given by the government to poorest cancer patients.
NEW YORK: Over the past week, 190 countries addressed the United Nations General Assembly, nearly all of them represented by presidents, prime ministers and ministers. Only nine of them were women. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that women watching "have a perfect righ Read More...
BENGALURU: India is planning to launch its own app store as an alternate to the ones offered by Apple and Alphabet-owned Google, in a bid to make the country more self-reliant, ET Now reported on Thursday, citing government sources. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government may ramp up its Mobi Read More...
MADRID: "You cannot lock down everybody," the chief of the Madrid region said on Thursday, pushing back against the Spanish government's plan to confine the capital city to tackle a surge in COVID-19 cases. The health ministry said late on Wednesday that the central government was overriding regi Read More...
Kathmandu, October 01 A protest was held in Maitighar Mandal against the lawlessness related to racial discrimination, rape and murder, violence against Dalit communities by "Jat Byawastha Unmulan Morcha" on Thursday, October 01. Photos by Balkrishna Thapa for The Himalayan Times Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Covid-19 death toll in Nepal touched the 500-mark on Thursday after eleven people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours. The nationwide fatality tally, as such, has moved to 509. One woman and ten men lost their lives due to the infection, the Health Ministry’s latest upd Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s coronavirus tally stands at 79,728 as 1,911 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 961 people that had earlier contracted Covid-19 tested negative for the infection as per the Ministry’s latest data. So far, 57,389 people have recovered from the disea Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal and Israel have signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish an Agricultural Center of Excellence in Nepal. As per the agreement, such centres would be established in each province in the country. Nepali ambassador to Israel Dr Anjan Shakya and Foreign Affairs Minis Read More...
JHAPA: Hotel Mechi Crown, the first five-star hotel in Province 1 has come into operation in Mechinagar Municipality of Jhapa district. The hotel is backed by an investment of Rs 1.5 billion and targets visitors mainly from Bangladesh, Bhutan and India. It sprawls on eight bighas of land at J Read More...