Bridge over Roshi River brings cheers to locals

BANEPA, JULY 5

Locals in and around Roshi Khola area of Kavrepalanchowk district were elated after a motorable bridge over the Roshi River, one of the tributaries to the Sunkoshi River, came into operation recently.

With completion of the bridge, vehicles have begun plying over it and locals can easily cross the river, while their local produces are also getting the market easily.

Ganesh Prasad Neupane, a local farmer, said now he did not have to worry about his vegetables rotting in the farm. “ Now, the traders themselves reach the farm with vehicles,” he added.

Construction work on the bridge was not completed before the lockdown, but during the lockdown, the contractor continued work on a war footing in a bid to complete the work before the monsoon. Earlier, the locals had to cross the river putting their lives at high risk especially during the monsoon.

Neupane added that construction of the road was long overdue and it was finally completed before monsoon. “It’s been nearly a decade we had been waiting for the bridge to be built,” he said.

The bridge connects Thansingbesi of Roshi Rural Municipality in Kavrepalanchowk with Kharibot of Namobuddha Municipality in the same district.

The bridge was built by the government with grant assistance from the Government of Japan. It was built at a cost of Rs 150 million. The bridge has connected people residing in remote areas such as Thansinghbesi, Sipali, Mahadevtaar, Shikhar Ambote and Khahare Pangu to the market places.

