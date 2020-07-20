Bridge swept away in Bajura; dozens of families displaced

Prakash Singh

BAJURA: Heavy downpour that lasted throughout the night yesterday, has swept away a bridge in Taprisera of Sanphe-Martadi road section, in Budhiganga Municipality-2, while the consequent landslides have displaced more than a dozen families.

According to Chief of District Police Office, DSP Tanka Prasad Bhattarai, landslides in the Sanphe-Martadi road section has obstructed vehicular movement in the area completely.

The threats of disaster brought about by trlhe incessant rains have compelled as many as 10 families to shift from their houses and take shelter at the Shivshankar Primary School in Nadaang village of Budhiganga Municipality. Additionally, families in Kudi, Bajedi, Nadaang, Mushi, Tapresera have also been displaced.

Chair of the municipality, Hiralal Thapa said that surrounding fields of Panimul Khola and Thando Khola – such as Mushi, Kharra, Tapresera – have been turned into a sandbank (bagar).

The flooding of Ghatte Khola has swept away the market in Tapresera, causing huge loss to businesses.

Landslides in various places, such as Aamkot, have further made it difficult to clear the already blocked roads, informed Chief District Officer Krishna Gaire. He added that alternative means are being considered which may take a lot of time.

Last year, the landslide affected movements in various parts of the district for almost three months. There is reportedly high risk in areas such as Baldhe and Paninaula.

Saphe Bagar Division Office Bajura stated that, in Baldhe, there are no other options except taking an alternative road.

