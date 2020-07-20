Bridge swept away in Bajura; dozens of families displaced

BAJURA: Heavy downpour that lasted throughout the night yesterday, has swept away a bridge in Taprisera of Sanphe-Martadi road section, in Budhiganga Municipality-2, while the consequent landslides have displaced more than a dozen families.
According to Chief of District Police Office, DSP Tanka Prasad Bhattarai, landslides in the Sanphe-Martadi road section has obstructed vehicular movement in the area completely.
The threats of disaster brought about by trlhe incessant rains have compelled as many as 10 families to shift from their houses and take shelter at the Shivshankar Primary School in Nadaang village of Budhiganga Municipality. Additionally, families in Kudi, Bajedi, Nadaang, Mushi, Tapresera have also been displaced.
Chair of the municipality, Hiralal Thapa said that surrounding fields of Panimul Khola and Thando Khola – such as Mushi, Kharra, Tapresera – have been turned into a sandbank (bagar).
The flooding of Ghatte Khola has swept away the market in Tapresera, causing huge loss to businesses.
Landslides in various places, such as Aamkot, have further made it difficult to clear the already blocked roads, informed Chief District Officer Krishna Gaire. He added that alternative means are being considered which may take a lot of time.
Last year, the landslide affected movements in various parts of the district for almost three months. There is reportedly high risk in areas such as Baldhe and Paninaula.
Saphe Bagar Division Office Bajura stated that, in Baldhe, there are no other options except taking an alternative road.
Kathmandu, July 19 Had it been a sunny day, Jambu’s vibrant neighbourhood would have been rejoicing in the fast progressing Middle Bhotekoshi Hydel Project; trucks would be passing by and people would be yelling at each other amidst the noise created by the roaring Bhotekoshi River, steep falls Read More...
PANAMA CITY: Panamanian authorities on Saturday were investigating the murder of seven young people near a lake about 80 km (50 miles) north of the capital, a prosecutor said. The bodies of the victims, four women and three men ranging in age from 17 to 22 years old, were found on Saturday, homic Read More...
KATHMANDU: The English-Irish boy band One Direction is celebrating their tenth anniversary with new content, including previously unreleased music. The new content includes a website, 10 Years Of One Direction, that will be launched on July 23, the date the group was formed. One Direction, Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Avinash Tiwary has rubbished a media report of his death while expressing his disappointment on the irresponsible reportage. The Bulbbul actor took to his Twitter to deny the report published in an entertainment site: "Not so soon guys. Who are these people... Where d Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population in its daily media briefing has shared the latest updates on Covid-19 situation from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. The ministry confirmed 156 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total coronavirus i Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as sixteen Nepalis living and working abroad died from COVID-19 in the past week, taking the reported death toll to 160. According to Non-resident Nepalis Association (NRNA), among the deceased, eight died in Qatar, three in Kuwait and five in United Arab Emirates. As of S Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s total coronavirus infection count has reached 17,658 with 156 new cases detected today, stated the Ministry of Health and Population. The new infections were confirmed after testing 3,741 specimens through PCR method across the country, in the last 24 hours, said the ministry Read More...
JOHANNESBURG: The number of people around the world who have died as a result of the coronavirus has passed the 600,000 mark as countries from the US to South Africa to India struggle to contain infections. Hong Kong also warned of a resurgence in the virus as it issued tougher new rules on the wear Read More...