Brothers return home in Bajura after medical treatment in Kathmandu

Prakash Singh
Boys from poor family get medical treatment with financial assistance from Nepal Healthcare Equipment Development Foundation

BAJURA: Two sons of Raghu Sarki of Kolti in Budhinanda Municipality-2, Bajura district have returned home after receiving treatment in a hospital in Kathmandu.

Gobindra (16) and Ram Lal (11) for long had been deprived of medical treatment due to financial issues.

This undated image shows Gobindra Sarki (left) and Ram Lal Sarki (right) of Kolti, Budhinanda Municipality in Bajura district posing for a photo. Photo: Prakash Singh/THT

The Nepal Healthcare Equipment Development Foundation (NHEDF) based in Kathmandu started the medical treatment of Sarki brothers in July, last year after The Himalayan Times published a story on their plight.

According to the president at NHEDF, Samrat C Basnet, the foundation took care of all medical expenses of Sarki brothers, along with food and accommodation in Kathmandu during the treatment.

Basnet informed that more than Rs 200,00 was spent on their medical treatment for about a year. He confirmed that they returned home following recovery.

Likewise, Joining Hands for a Change, a social organisation, also provided financial assistance for the brothers’ treatment.

Gobindra underwent orthopaedic surgery and dermatological treatment at Nepal Medical College. He expressed his gratitude to everyone who supported him and his brother.

Likewise, Ram Lal underwent bladder exstrophy repair for five times. According to doctors, their condition could’ve worsened had they not received treatment in time.

Gobindra’s feet were infected, covered in pus while Ram Lal had a birth defect of the bladder.

Sixth-grader Gobindra also shared he and his first-grader brother did not like to go to school as they had become the subject of ridicule among class fellows who complained of their bad odour while some of them even spat on them.

The Sarki family is reeling under poverty. Raghu has been working as a farm labourer ploughing in others’ fields to support his family.

Raghu said he managed to support his family by working in fields and added, “I couldn’t afford to pay for the medical treatment of my sons.”  He expressed his gratitude to everyone extending support during these trying times.

