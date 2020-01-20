Buddha Air flights to Rajbiraj

Himalayan News Service

Rajbiraj, January 19

Buddha Airlines is set to provide daily flight services from Kathmandu to Rajbiraj and vice-versa from February 1.

Earlier, Shree Airlines had provided the flight service, three days a week from Kathmandu to Rajbiraj and vice-versa.

Buddha Airlines is all set to provide one flight service on a daily basis.

Shree Airlines has been providing the service for three days: on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, every week.

Civil Society Saptari Chairperson Than Singh Bhansali said it was a matter of great pride that Buddha Airlines had decided to offer daily air service for passengers flying to and from Rajbiraj.

Bhansali added that the operation of additional daily air service would help make Visit Nepal Year 2020 a grand success.

Senior Officer Durga Mani Chaudhary at Rajbiraj Civil Aviation Office said preparation to resume regular flights from February 1 had been completed.

He said a ticket counter has also been brought into operation.

“Buddha Airlines is scheduled to fly from Rajbiraj to Kathmandu at 12:10pm and from Kathmandu to Rajbiraj at 11:20am,” he said. “The fare for the route has been fixed at Rs 3,600,” he added.

Saptari Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Arun Pradhan said passengers had found it difficult to obtain air tickets even though Shree Airlines had been providing the service three days a week.

He said people from Saptari, Siraha and Udayapur, including Indian passengers, would benefit with the operation of Buddha Air flights.

Former minister Ganesh Man Singh Shrestha had inaugurated Rajbiraj Airport in 1959. The airport was operated in dire situation due to rough runway.

Shree Airline had operated its service after completion of the concrete runway, along with physical infrastructure on 24 June 2018.

