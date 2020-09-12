Himalayan News Service

BAJURA, SEPTEMBER 11

Flood in the Budhiganga River has inundated hundreds of ropanis paddy fields in Bajura.

The swollen river has damaged the paddy in Gaumul Rural Municipality, Budhiganga Municipality and Badimalika Municipality, said Badimalika Deputy Mayor Kabita Bista in Bajura.

Flood in the Budhiganga River has destroyed paddy in Achham’s Sanfebagar, Budhabagar and Kalimati, among other places. Damage to the paddy field is sure to create food shortage in Bajura.

Badimalika Municipality Ward No 4 Chair Dammar Mahat said big plots of arable land had turned into sandy banks.

Data with the District Police Office, Bajura, shows that 1,279 ropanis land located near the banks of the river had turned into sandy banks.

Lali Mahato from Badimalika-4 complained that flood in the river had swept away paddy planted in swathe of land. “This is sure to create a food crisis,” Mahato said.

According to a Civil Society member Janesh Bhandari, Bajura has been at high risk of landslides and floods during monsoon every year.

