BAJURA, SEPTEMBER 11
Flood in the Budhiganga River has inundated hundreds of ropanis paddy fields in Bajura.
The swollen river has damaged the paddy in Gaumul Rural Municipality, Budhiganga Municipality and Badimalika Municipality, said Badimalika Deputy Mayor Kabita Bista in Bajura.
Flood in the Budhiganga River has destroyed paddy in Achham’s Sanfebagar, Budhabagar and Kalimati, among other places. Damage to the paddy field is sure to create food shortage in Bajura.
Badimalika Municipality Ward No 4 Chair Dammar Mahat said big plots of arable land had turned into sandy banks.
Data with the District Police Office, Bajura, shows that 1,279 ropanis land located near the banks of the river had turned into sandy banks.
Lali Mahato from Badimalika-4 complained that flood in the river had swept away paddy planted in swathe of land. “This is sure to create a food crisis,” Mahato said.
According to a Civil Society member Janesh Bhandari, Bajura has been at high risk of landslides and floods during monsoon every year.
The Research Centre for Applied Science and Technology (RECAST), located on the premises of Tribhuvan University, Kirtipur, carries out research in science and technology. Since its establishment in 1977, the institution has published numerous research papers and journals. In recent days, while t Read More...
BARA: The Armed Police Force (APF) patrol team seized two illegal muzzle-loaders from a nearby jungle area in Nijgadh Municipality-10 of Bara district, on Thursday. APF Superintendent of Police (SP) Robin Raj Karnajit said the poachers might might have left the home-made weapons after noticin Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 11 The authorities of three districts in Kathmandu valley recently decided to ease the prohibitory orders that has been issued for two weeks to control the increasing spread of the pandemic in the valley. Seen in pictures are the vehicles that were allowed to play the road Read More...
WASHINGTON: NASA on Thursday launched an effort to pay companies to mine resources on the moon, announcing it would buy from them rocks, dirt and other lunar materials as the US space agency seeks to spur private extraction of coveted off-world resources for its use. NASA Administrator Jim Brid Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Standing Committee meeting of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) is underway at Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s official residence in Baluwatar, Kathmandu. Co-chairpersons of the NCP (NCP) KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal have prepared the agenda for the meeting on the bas Read More...
An interview recently broadcast by one of the mainstream broadcast media institutions had a former high level official of the Nepal Police as the guest. He had recently been freed on a controversial court order after serving a prison sentence on conviction of murder. It was only obvious that he wou Read More...
CAPE TOWN: Cricket South Africa (CSA) has rejected a resolution by the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) to suspend its board while a task team investigates its conduct. SASCOC told Reuters on Thursday night that the embattled board of CSA was asked to step aside a Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s coronavirus tally advanced to 51,919 as 1,454 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of infections reported on a single day in the country, yet. A large number of people were discharged upon recovery in the last 24 hours. As many as 9 Read More...