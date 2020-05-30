Budhiganga Municipality to insure frontline health workers, other staffers

BAJURA: Budhiganga Municipality of Bajura district has decided to insure health-care workers and other staffers, who are engaged in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, equivalent to Rs 100,000.
Mayor of Budhiganga Municipality, Deepak Bikram Shah, said that the decision was taken to motivate and encourage healthcare workers for carrying out their duties at such a difficult time.
The purpose of the insurance coverage worth Rs 100,000 is to motivate health-care workers on the frontlines of this battle, for their safety, said Mayor Shah.
Bajura has already taken a number of steps in the health sector to battle Covid-19. The municipality has insured as many as 52 health workers and municipality employees Shah, informed the mayor.
