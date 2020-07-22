Budhiganga River erodes lands in Bajura, Achham; dozens of families at risk

BAJURA: Unabating rain in Bajura and Achham has caused Budhiganga River to erode nearby lands and turn the fields into sand-filled banks. Dozens of villages in the district are at a risk of erosion.
Fields of about 107 families have been eroded by the river in Amakot, Budhiganga Municipality-1 while 50 families have lost their land in Tapresera, informed chair of the municipality, Hira Thapa.
Dhan Badhuwa, a local resident, shared that lands of at least 25 families have been eroded in Paninaula, Badimalika Municipality-2.
Three wards of Tribeni Municipality and Budhiganga Municipality have been at the risk of flooding and erosion every year, Mayor of Budhiganga Municipality, Deepak Bikram Shah shared. He added that market areas of Tapresera, Rapka, Bajurgada, Maur, among others are at high risk.
Many have been moved to safer high lands.
Meanwhile, in Achham district, the river has eroded areas of Budhabagar, Thanti, Sanphe and Kalimati in Saphebagar Municipality-2.
It has inundated areas of Baijanath Chhetra, a religious site in Achham, and caused landslides at 20 locations of the Sanphe-Martadi road section.
