KHOTANG, JULY 1
Khotang Chamber of Commerce and Industry has closed commercial and other activities with effect from today after COVID-19 infected people were found in Diktel.
General Secretary Manoj Kumar Bajimaya said business activities would close as a precautionary and preventive measure against the virus.
He said letters were sent to the entrepreneurs to close their business.
CDO Shaligram Sharma Poudel said shops selling essentials such as food stuffs and vegetables would be opened for three hours every morning between 6:00 to 9:00am while pharmacies and medical facilities would be opened round-the-clock.
Similarly, Rupakot-Majhuwagadhi Municipality has been sealed after people infected with the virus were found A meeting of District COV- ID Crisis Management Centre yesterday decided to seal Alchhedhunga, Besitole, Dandagaun and Sakelathan, after a youth returning from India and a man returning from Saudi Arabia were found to be infected with the virus.
