Butwal declared ‘street people free’

Himalayan News Service

Bhairahawa, December 21

Butwal Sub-metropolitan City was declared ‘street people free’ today amidst a programme organised in Butwal.

Mayor Shivraj Subedi said the sub-metropolis was declared ‘street people free’ with the joint effort of Butwal sub-metropolis, Province 5 Ministry of Social Development and Human Service Ashram.

Subedi said no personswould be deprived of food, shelter and clothes and no one would have to spend the night under the sky on the street.

Province-5 Minister of Internal Affairs and Law Kul Prasad KC said it was the government’s responsibility to feed and clothe street people.

Province 5 Minister of Social Development Sudarshan Baral claimed that they had made the whole province free of beggars.

A version of this article appears in print on December 22, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

