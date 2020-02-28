C-section service resumes in Bhojpur District Hospital

Niroj Koirala

BHOJPUR: The Caesarean section (C-section) service that had been halted since July in Bhojpur District Hospital has finally resumed.

A child was delivered through a c-section procedure on Thursday night at the hospital after seven months of the service being stopped.

Caesarean delivery had stopped after the only assistant anaesthetist Suresh Thapa was transferred from the hospital during the civil servant adjustment process, forcing pregnant women to find other alternatives for delivering their child.

According to chief of the District Hospital, Dr Pabitra Shrestha, the closure of such a vital service following the relocation of staff was an unfortunate situation. Dr Shrestha added that recommencement of the service will provide relief to pregnant women in the coming days.

The hospital was able to resume the service after a doctor with an MD in General Practice (MDGP), Amiteshraj Pandey, was transferred for surgery, while an in-house doctor, Kailash BK, received training for anaesthetic services, informed the hospital.

The C-section service that started in 2010 in the hospital has been closed down multiple times due to shortage of relevant health practitioners.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook