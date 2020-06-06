CAAN urges int’l airlines not to initiate new bookings

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has asked all international airlines operating to and from Nepal to not initiate any bookings for scheduled or passenger chartered flights originating from or with destination to Nepal.

“It has come to our notice that some international airlines have commenced booking for commercial passenger flights to and from Nepal,” the Authority said, issuing a notice on Saturday, adding that Nepal has suspended all commercial passenger flights other than repatriation flights.

Moreover, CAAN stated that permission to operate passenger repatriation flight also requires processing through the diplomatic channel.

All domestic and international flights stand suspended till June 30 as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook