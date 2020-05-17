Cabinet decides to extend lockdown till June 2

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A meeting of the Council of Ministers held today has decided to extend the lockdown by 15 days, till June 2. The current term of the restriction measure imposed to curb the spread of coronavorus transmission was maturing on May 18.

A meeting of the High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 held earlier under the convenorship of Deputy Prime Minister Ishwar Pokharel had recommended extension of the lockdown beyond May 18 to the government.

The novel coronavirus infection has so far claimed lives of two people in Nepal while close to three hundred people have been infected.

