Cabinet meeting put off till Wednesday

KATHMANDU: The meeting of Council of Ministers earlier slated to be held on Tuesday evening has been put off till Wednesday.
According to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s Press Advisor Ram Sharan Bajagain, the meeting will be held at around 2pm tomorrow.
“Today’s meeting could not take place as scheduled since the Prime Minister and the Cabinet Ministers were busy with the parliamentary proceedings today,” Bajagain elaborated.
Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had earlier summoned a cabinet meeting at 6pm, in his official residence, today. The meeting was scheduled to discuss, among other issues, the modality of the nation wide lockdown.
Today marks the 78’th day of the lockdown that came into effect on March 24 and has been extended time and again without much revision. The recently held meeting of the high level coordination committee for the control of prevention and control COVID-19 had forwarded its suggestion to the cabinet along the lines.
