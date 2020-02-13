Call to regain encroached land

Himalayan News Service

Bara, February 12

Locals of Bara have sought the return of 6-plus bigha public land that was transferred under private ownership by land mafia years ago.

As seen from official records, Ramchandra Gautam from Kathmandu had managed to register in his name some six bigha eight kattha public land used as cremation ground in the then Piparasimara Village Development Committee, Ward No 4, in Bara 29 years ago.

The land, identified as cremation ground in the field book, lies in Jitpursimara sub-metropolis-4. It has been transferred in the name of many people.

After capturing the land, Gautam had sold it to his brothers Ram Sharan and Motiram. As per official records, the land was then sold to Homnath Adhikari, Rabi Prasad Adhikari, Shiva Prasad Gautam and Shantidevi Mijar in the second phase, before realtor and hotelier Ichchha Bahadur Wagle bought it from them.

According to sources, the erstwhile public land has been split into various residential plots and has now been placed on the market under Property Management, a company owned by Wagle. The company is said to have sold some of the plots to various persons, including Birgunj metropolis Mayor Bijaya Sarawagi.

Regarding appropriation of the land, Chair of Jitpursimara sub-metropolis-4 Bhoj Bahadur Khatri has recently written to the municipality, the district administration office and land revenue office seeking revocation of private ownership of the land.

