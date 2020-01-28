Campaign launched to make Province 1 tobacco free

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

BIRATNAGAR: A campaign has been launched to completely control tobacco-related products in the State-1.

The Ministry of Social Development of state-1 has launched the campaign.

At a programme organised by the office of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers of State-1, here today, Chief Minister Sherdhan Rai inaugurated the campaign after reading a slogan written in a banner—”Let’s choose healthy life, not tobacco products.”

According to the Ministry, the sale and use of tobacco products would be completely controlled in the state within April 11 under the campaign.

The sale of tobacco-related products has been banned around 100 meters of the government offices and this rule would be brought into practice at educational institutions, hospitals and public areas inside Biratnagar Metropolitan city within February 12, said Mayor Bhim Parajuli.

