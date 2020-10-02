Campaigner Khanal to be honoured in Delhi

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

DHANGADI, OCTOBER 1

KP Khanal, a young campaigner, of Lamkichuha in Kailali will be honoured on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 in New Delhi, India.

Khanal will be honoured at a programme organised by Rising Tunkal Foundation.

The 21-year-old has worked in the social service sector since his early years and established a name for himself at the national and international level.

He also executed large campaigns related to humanity, and acknowledging his contribution, he was invited to attend the programme.

Dhangadi sub-metropolis Mayor Nripa Bahadur Odd helped Khanal with Indian Rs 25,000 to travel to Delhi to attend the event. He has left for Delhi.

Khanal was born in Ramarosan, Achham, and brought up in Lamki, Kailali. He has completed Grade XII from Lamki.

Khanal has reached very remote areas to help people and led the ‘Clean Kastamandap’ campaign, among other things.

