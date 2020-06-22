Canal construction worker dead as concrete mixer overturns in Bara

BARA: A man died when he came under a concrete mixer that overturned during canal construction work in Kalaiya Sub-metropolitan City-23, Bara district, today.
The deceased has been identified as Umakant Yadav of Surunga Municipality-9, Saptari district.
According to police, the concrete mixer overturned and fell over Yadav at around 10:00 am. Yadav had been working as an assistant for mixing cement in the construction of inland waterway in Bairathpur Naikatole.
Meanwhile, police have arrested Subash Ali who had been operating the concrete mixer. The construction was being carried out with the budget allocated under urban development planning.
